The University of South Alabama is partnering in the Baldwin Bone and Joint P.C.’s “Many More Miles” campaign, a charitable drive to provide shoes to the homeless. This is the campaign’s 15th year and USA’s fifth year supporting the campaign.

MMM is a campaign to collect used running shoes that will be distributed to homeless outreach programs such as Wings of Life, Discovery Ministries and the Salvation Army Running Forward. According to the Baldwin Bone and Joint website, response to the campaign has grown from 200 pairs donated in 2004 to almost 2000 pairs collected in 2017.

“Local runners and exercise enthusiasts may have put a lot of miles on old running shoes, but when they are donated to the ‘Many More Miles’ campaign, those shoes will come to life again as they land on the feet of someone who really needs them,” according the Baldwin Bone and Joint website.

The USA collection of shoes for MMM is hosted by the Student Recreation Center and organized by Sarah Schrenk, coordinator of fitness programs.

“[Participating in MMM] puts USA’s institutional priority of university-community engagement into practice,” Schrenk said. “Also, sustainability. Rather than all of these old running shoes immediately going into a landfill, they are being reused by homeless ministries.”

MMM is collecting athletic shoes for every size. Baldwin Bone and Joint asks donors to simply clean up their old shoes, tie them in pairs, and drop off at one of the five collection locations.

“I even donated my 3-year-old daughter’s tennis shoes that she outgrew,” Schrenk said. “They have plenty of wear left in them!”

The participating collection sites are the USA Student Recreation Center, Baldwin Bone and Joint, the office of Dr. Glen Glass and schools located in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. There will be a final collection at the 2018 Azalea Trail Run on Saturday, March 24.

“Our drop off site has been successful; last year, we filled the bin three times!” Schrenk said.

USA students can donate shoes to the Student Recreation Center until March 18. For more information on the “Many More Miles” campaign, visit baldwinboneandjoint.com.