SGA holds funding meeting

The University of South Alabama SGA hosted an appropriations information session for clubs seeking funding in the spring semester.

Appropriations is money that will be used to fund recognized student organizations throughout the semester. SGA Treasurer Kevin Aria explained that the SGA has an annual budget of $250,000 for appropriations, supplemental travel grants (STG) and co-sponsorships.

“We do have money, but it’s first come first serve, so submit your budget request as soon as possible,” Aria said.

For a club to be eligible for the appropriation funding, they must be registered with the Office of Student Activities at the Student Center for at least three consecutive semesters including the summer semester. After the waiting period, clubs receive $2,000 in appropriations every fiscal year. A fiscal year, in this case, is defined as from the summer semester to the spring semester.

According to SGA guidelines, appropriations cannot be given out for the following: decorations, awards, plaques, food/drinks, vehicle rentals, office supplies, equipment, membership or chapter dues, conference cost or events not open to all students. SGA makes an exception if the equipment is vital to the functioning of the organization. For example, components for the Robotics Club would be covered since it’s an integral resource for the club.

Aria also explained STGs. STGs are funds available for clubs participating and traveling to conferences. To be approved for STG funding, clubs will have to provide proof of involvement for the conference, such as a name on the agenda.

STGs have a $1,000 funding cap that’s independent of appropriations and co-sponsorships. Previously, access to the STG funds was only available after a club’s appropriations funds were depleted, but the policy has recently been rescinded and both can be accessed at the same time.

The third type of funding available is co-sponsorship. Co-sponsorships must be applied for two weeks in advance and can cover up to 65 percent of a club’s project cost, depending on the SGAs budget. In order to qualify for a co-sponsorship, the event must be free and open to all students, must be located on campus and must include a public acknowledgment of the SGA as a sponsor for the event. If the event is philanthropic, clubs can charge up to $5 dollars as donations.

All budget requests are processed through the OrgSync website. More information can be found in the Lowdown and on SGA’s website.