SGA update

SGA announced internships opportunities, events, voted on a bill and swore in two new senators at their Jan. 21 meeting.

SGA President Carl Thomas, Jr. announced two internship opportunities. The first is a Mobile youth internship. To participate, one must be between the ages of 17-22 and devote 40 hours a week to different paid jobs around Mobile. The second internship opportunity is in Washington, D.C., and gives students the opportunity work on Capitol Hill. For more information, contact Thomas at [email protected] southalabama.edu.

Attorney General Grace Newcombe announced that the Share Your Story event will take place Feb. 1, from 11-3 p.m. The event will give students the opportunity to share how higher education has impacted them and their families. The event is open to all students.

Student-at-Large Namisha Ajit announced that the first President’s Round Table of the semester will be held on Jan. 31 at 9 a.m. A speaker from Career Services is scheduled to be there, and students of all years can attend.

Senator Pro-Tem Colin Miller announced that Mortar Board will be hosting Last Lecture, featuring USA President Tony Waldrop on March 6 from 5-6 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom. Refreshments will be served.

The Mitchell College of Business senators presented a bill that will provide MCOB with high top tables and chairs for eating and studying if passed. It was specially requested by MCOB Dean Bob G. Wood so students could eat their lunches in the building, according to the senators. The senators from MCOB feel it is the only improvement their college needs. Voting on the bill is scheduled to take place at next week’s meeting.

Two new senators, Deja Thompson and Celeste Creamer, were appointed last week as representatives from the College of Education.

The SGA is currently seeking candidates for MCOB senators. Each candidate must have at least a 2.0 GPA. In addition, each candidate must have leadership abilities, a strong work ethic and a passion for serving the university, according to Thomas. Applications are due Friday, Feb. 2.

SGA meetings are held every Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom. Meetings are open to the public.