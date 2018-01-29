The University of South Alabama's student news site

The Vanguard

Filed under Cartoons

Cartoon: Back to school

Clay Lolley, CartoonistJanuary 29, 2018Leave a Comment

Clay Lolley

Clay Lolley

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags:

Leave a Comment




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Cartoon: Back to school

    News

    SGA update

  • Cartoon: Back to school

    Life

    Many More Miles

  • Cartoon: Back to school

    Life

    Free stress workshop

  • Column

    Letter to the Editor

  • Cartoon: Back to school

    Sports

    USA WBB holds SBC rank

The University of South Alabama's student news site
Cartoon: Back to school