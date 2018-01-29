USA graduate creates mobile utility app

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Former University of South Alabama student Rafi Qumsieh developed a free mobile utility app named Quest. Quest designed to help local communities engage each other. Qumsieh had help from his marketing partner, Sven Meyer.

The app is a GPS-based forum where users ask questions and other local users answer. All members within the area receive a notification when a question is asked and are free to respond accordingly. A user’s Quest feed will only show questions and answers based on his or her location, so information is coming directly from the community.

An account is not necessary to view one’s local Quest feed. However, if a user is interested in asking or answering questions they must have an account.

Quest accounts are created with a user’s phone number. No other information, such as an e-mail or password, is required for sign-up.

Qumsieh stresses that local community is integral to Quest. He said that there are plenty of websites dedicated to restaurant and attraction reviews, but sometimes finding specific information like hours of operation on certain holidays can be difficult.

Quest serves to provide a more convenient experience when it comes to getting specific community questions answered, according to Qumsieh. Rather than sift through several Yelp and Facebook reviews, a Quest user can find what he or she is looking for instantaneously, according to Qumsieh.

USA students unfamiliar with Mobile can use Quest to discover the best burrito in town or where the cheapest textbooks are sold. Questions aren’t just limited to restaurants or establishments; anything involving the community is welcome, including USA events and courses.

Qumsieh hopes Quest can bring locals together to form a more tight-knit community.

“You’re taking people just living in a city, and you’re building a community,” Qumsieh said.

According to Qumsieh, Quest is the seventh app that he has developed in hopes to create a more convenient search tool but also from a desire to help others.

The idea to create this app came when Qumsieh took a vacation with his girlfriend to Mexico over the winter break. Qumsieh said they wanted to eat a nice dinner but many restaurants were closed for the holidays. While reading through pages upon pages of unclear restaurant information offered by Google, Qumsieh wished for a better, more convenient alternative.

Quest strives to fulfill that simple statement, but it relies on user participation to be successful.

“[Quest is] not like Instagram or Snapchat, apps that you’re on all the time,” Qumsieh said. “It’s a utility app.”

Though Quest may not have the immediate appeal of popular social media applications, Qumsieh believes in its potential and is driven by his desire to bring the community closer together.

“Helping people has its own reward,” Qumsieh said.

Quest is a free mobile app available on iOS and Android devices.