Women’s fraternity to host blood

Bloodmobiles can be seen around Mobile and are always willing to take donations.

University of South Alabama’s Zeta Gamma chapter of women’s music fraternity Sigma Alpha Iota plans to host a blood drive on Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center.

“We wanted to start the year off by giving back to the community,” junior vocal performance major Eraka Millhouse said. “College students don’t really have a lot of money, so this is how we thought we [students] could give back freely. This is the time of year when blood banks and facilities are low and I’ve seen signs around saying they are in need of blood and it’s an emergency need.”

This winter, there has been a widespread flu epidemic that has sent many people to the hospital, and in some cases has even killed them, according to the American Red Cross website. Throughout the country, the high number of flu cases is greatly affecting blood supplies because a lot of wouldbe donors are getting too sick to donate, and the number of those needing it while being hospitalized is rising, the American Red Cross’ website stated. The website also said the weather has played a role in the cancellation of blood drives because not enough people were able to make it to these drives.

Junior vocal performance major Janie Chow discussed the increased need for blood supplies.

“With how serious the flu has been, people are being hospitalized and need blood transfusions,” Chow said. “Also, because of the location of where we are, we have [large hospitals] that are needing blood all the time.”

For Zeta Gamma, they felt that because of the massive flu outbreak, this would be the most beneficial and rewarding way to show that their organization is involved with the community.

“It’s a good way for us to get involved with the community,” Millhouse said. “We also wanted to put Laidlaw on the map to let people know that we are here and get people to come check us out. We also hope it will encourage the rest of the university to get involved with giving back to the community as well.”

Zeta Gamma has enlisted the support of other performing arts organizations on campus.

“We are hoping to collab[orate] with some of the other music fraternities here,” Millhouse said. “I think it would be beneficial to have others help us.” To participate in the blood drive, donors can stop by the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m