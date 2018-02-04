HireAJag Career Fair

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The University of South Alabama is planning to host the #HireAJag Spring Career Fair in the Mitchell Center Globe Grand Lobby from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

The career fair plans to host companies and organizations from various industries interested in hiring students for co-op, internship and full-time positions.

Sixty companies, ranging from Jason’s Deli to the FBI, plan to attend the spring fair, according to USA’s Career Services’ website.

Kuwasha Dean, sophomore public relations major at USA, said the career fair is a valuable opportunity for employment.

“Career day is probably our most useful resource as a student,” Dean said. “Getting a good job is the reason most of us are in college, so having all these employers come straight to us on campus is very useful.”

Students should have an updated copy of their resume with a cover letter and dress in business casual attire, according to USA’s Career Services’ website. The career preparation tab has tips for selling yourself to potential employers, how to dress appropriately and how to prepare a resume for this event. Some hints on the site include: resumes should never be more than two pages in length, use 10 to 12-point font size for the body of the resume and have someone else proofread your resume.

Students can access the list of employers planning to attend the fair through the student career management system Handshake which can be found through the career services tab on USA’s website. Handshake replaced the previously used Jaguar Job link.

Students should research employers to have knowledge of company policies, employment opportunities as well as products and services to give a more informed interview, according to the career services website.

To activate their Handshake account, students should go to southalabama.joinhandshake.com and type in their school email. After typing in their school email, students will be prompted to set their password which will allow access to a personal account.

The Career Services’ website encourages students to bring at least 10 copies of their resume and practice a 30-second pitch to sell themselves to employers. The USA Career Services’ plans to also host a career fair table for students to speak with a representative about the fair at the Shelby Hall Atrium from 9:00- 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5.

If students have any questions or concerns regarding this event they can email [email protected]