WBB falls to Troy

The University of South Alabama Women’s Basketball team fell to the Troy University on. Feb. 3, 82-71.

Senior center Chyna Ellis led the Jags, scoring 21 points to go with seven rebounds and four blocks. Another notable performance for the Jags came from freshman guard Shaforia Kines, she put up 13 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.

The Jaguars’ play in the first half of the game was good enough to spot them an eight-point lead entering the half. Solid play from the Jags continued through the third quarter but did not carry over into the fourth. The Trojans outscored the Jags 31-15 in the fourth quarter as the lead shifted into the hands of the Trojans with 4.5 minutes remaining in the game.

In the fourth quarter, the Jags shot 22 percent from the field, and 11 percent from behind the threepoint line. The Jaguars did not get to the free-throw line with as much regularity as the Trojans. Troy’s 11 trips to the free-throw line distanced themselves from the Jags. The Trojans were red hot with their shooting all throughout the fourth quarter. In the quarter, the Trojans shot 52 percent from the field, and seventy-two percent from the free throw line.

Trojan sophomore guard Kayla Robinson recorded a double-double with 28 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists. Trojan guard Jasmine Robinson and Trojan forward Amber Rivers reached double-digits with their points scoring 10 and 13 points, respectively.

Even with this loss, the Jags still hold a record of 15-6. Their record in the Sun Belt Conference, which now stands at 8-2, is places them in second place in the conference. The Jags are scheduled to be back in action at home on Feb. 8 against the No. 1 team in the Sun Belt, the University of Arkansas Little Rock.