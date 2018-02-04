MBB falls to Troy

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The University of South Alabama Men’s basketball team fell to the Troy University for the second time this season by a score of 80-63.

The first half stayed close with the Jags and Trojans exchanging baskets throughout the 20 minutes of play.

Free-throw shooting for the Jags was vital. Their aggressive style of play and the ability to get to the free-throw line kept the game close in the first half. For the game, the Jags converted on 19 of their 23 free throws. Going into halftime, USA was down by eight points.

The second half was very similar to the first half with both teams scoring almost exactly the same amount of points as they did the first half. Neither team shot the ball particularly well from the field during the duration of the game. The Jags field-goal percentage for the game was 38 percent, and their shooting from the three-point line was 25 percent. The Trojans shooting was similar as they shot 41 percent from the field and 30 percent from behind the three-point line.

The leaders for the Jags on Saturday night were sophomore forward Trhae Mitchell and fellow sophomore forward Josh Ajayi. Mitchell hit all five of his jump-shots and had 17 points, five rebounds, one assist and one block. Ajayi also had an efficient night scoring 17 points to go along with five rebounds, and 5 for 5 on his free throw attempts. USA’s junior guard Rodrick Sikes struggled, missing 14 of his 17 shots. Sikes managed 12 points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist.

The Trojans were led by five players who scored in double-digits. Senior guard Wesley Person led the way with an 18 point outing to help his Trojans beat the Jaguars for the season sweep.

With this loss, the Jaguars fell to 11-12 on the season, and 4-6 in the Sun Belt Conference. Playing on the road continues to be a problem for the Jags, but they are scheduled to return home this Thursday at 7:05 p.m. against the University of Arkansas Little Rock.

