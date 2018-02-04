Marx Library to undergo renovation

Currently, the first floor commons is filled sporadically with desks and furniture, but this will soon change.

Beginning Feb. 6, the first floor of the Marx Library learning commons is scheduled to receive more than $400,000 in renovations, according to the USA Learning Commons Overall Plan.

“We want the students to feel like this is their area,” assistant dean of Marx Library systems Mary Duffy said. “We don’t want them feeling so stiff. We want them to feel like they can relax a little while they can study.”

For students’ use, many freestanding dry erase boards that can be rolled around and many of the desks and the west and south walls will be covered in a dry-erase marker friendly material. Dean of Marx Library Lorene Flanders says she hopes this will become a popular and productive area for students to gather.

“We want the students to feel free to push and rearrange things,” Flanders said. “This space is customizable to them. We want it to be comfortable.”

The planned renovations include removing the existing flooring, trenching concrete for electrical wiring and installing electrical floor boxes to power tables. They plan to install new carpet tiles, patch and paint walls, install whiteboard paint or wall covering on the south and west walls. The first-floor commons room will receive technological upgrades to improve internet speed and more computers for more accessible internet.

The renovations are scheduled to take approximately 14 weeks to complete, although it is unknown whether the area will open right after construction or if it will remain closed for further interior work.

The new area is planned to seat 202 people and include around 32 tables. This also includes three rooms equipped with televisions for multimedia use as well as six smaller study rooms. In the main area, there will be two auditorium styled multimedia areas.

The renovation in the library was first outlined in the Master Plan Proposal. The Master Plan is USA’s long-term, detailed plan for the future.

For more information about the Marx Library and the first floor renovations, contact Dean of Marx Library systems Lorene Flanders at [email protected] or Assistant Dean of Marx Library systems Mary Duffy at [email protected].