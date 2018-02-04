Author Michael Knight to visit USA

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Renowned author and University of Tennessee Knoxville English professor Michael Knight will give a public reading on Thursday, Feb. 8 in the University of South Alabama Student Center Terrace Room.

Born and raised in Mobile, Knight is the author of six works of fiction. His latest short story collection, Eveningland, takes place right here in Mobile. The collection encapsulates various points of views about life before a devastating hurricane. The New York Times selected Eveningland as an Editor’s Choice and Southern Living named it one of the Books of the Year.

“Michael Knight’s writing, and especially his latest story collection set in southern Alabama, captures the beauty of this area while also touching upon its complexities,” Dr. Charlotte Pence, USA English professor and director of the Stokes Center for Creative Writing, said. “He’s a generous, kind person—and that shows in his writing.”

The Stokes Center’s mission is not only to sponsor readings and events to the public but also to support its own USA students by providing awards and scholarship opportunities in creative writing, according to the Center website.

“[The Center] enables us to do more for our students in terms of bringing in some of the country’s best writers to give readings and meet with our students,” Pence said.

USA plans to welcome several famous writers this upcoming semester. Writers include novelist and musician John Darnielle from the band Mountain Goats on Feb. 26, poet Jamaal May in March and Pulitzer-winner Elizabeth Kolbert in April.

“Each of our readings runs for about an hour—and it’s a time to just sit down, relax, and hear something real and poignant from our nation’s best writers,” Pence said.

Knight’s reading is scheduled to take place Thursday, Feb. 8, at 5 p.m. in the Student Terrace Room. A question-and-answer session, book signing and reception will follow. The read is free and open to the public. For more information, please refer to the Stokes Center for Creative Writing website.