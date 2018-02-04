SGA update

SGA meetings are held every Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom and is open to all students.

SGA meetings are held every Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom and is open to all students.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The SGA discussed several bills and and made several announcements on their Jan. 29 meeting.

The SGA passed the Spring Mitchell College of Business Senate Project. The bill will provide MCOB with new high-top tables and chairs. Dean Bob G. Wood personally requested the bill as the only improvement he wanted the SGA to make on MCOB, according to MCOB senators Nia Marshall, Jordan Griffin and Sahilee Waitman.

The College of Nursing presented two bills. The College of Nursing Meet and Greet bill, if passed, will provide the College of Nursing with funds for refreshments for the Meet a Greet. The event, if the bill is passed, is scheduled to be held on Feb. 16 from 11-1 p.m. The purpose event is to greet new nursing students and talk to students interested in nursing.

Additionally, the College of Nursing presented the College of Nursing Senate Project, which, if passed, will purchase two microwaves for the nursing break room. Currently, nursing students have an average of an hour to eat lunch, according to the nursing senators, Lacey Bemis, Tamara Fletcher and Madison Jacobs. If there were two additional microwaves placed in the break room, more nursing students could eat on campus and have more time to study, according to the senators. SGA plans to vote on the bills next week.

SGA made several announcement. Chief Justice Taylor Davis announced that the Pre-Law Society invites anyone interested in attending law school at Samford University to come to their lunch meeting to hear speakers talk about Samford’s law programs on Feb. 9 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Humanities Building room 114.

V-day, an organization that raises awareness of domestic violence, will present a performance piece on Feb. 28. Tickets are currently on sale for $5 at the Jaguar Productions ticket window with all the proceeds going towards stopping domestic violence. The performance will be held at Laidlaw theatre.

Carl Thomas, Jr., SGA president, announced that a series of workshops entitled Stress GPS (Gain Practical Skills) are being held at USA. The workshops focus on reducing stress and helping students during the semester. The workshops are held on Wednesday evenings at 5:30 in Alpha Hall East Room 332. No sign-ups are required.

Senator Jessica Williams spoke on behalf on National Federation for the Blind. Williams appealed to the SGA to host the NFB’s Walk-a-Thon on campus. Under the current USA policy, an outside party that wishes to host an event on campus must have a USA organization sponsor it. The NFB works to empower the lives of people that are blind by providing canes, scholarships, job opportunities and other resources to those that are considered legally blind, according to the NFB’s official website, nfb.org. The Walk-a-Thon will serve as a fundraiser for the organization, along with raising awareness. The SGA voted to support the Walk-a-Thon with near unanimous approval. SGA will announce the event’s date later in the semester.

SGA meetings are held every Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom and is open to all students. For more information about the SGA, go to southalabama.edu/departments/sga.