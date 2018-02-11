The University of South Alabama's student news site

Women’s softball one run short against Alabama

USAJaguars.com, Contributing WriterFebruary 11, 2018Leave a Comment

USA softball players watch from the dugouts as a teammate bats.

Before a sell-out crowd of 1,152 in its season opener, the University of South Alabama had its chances against No. 10/11 Alabama, but missed opportunities proved costly Thursday night as the Jaguars dropped a 1-0 decision in their season opener at Jaguar Field.

South Alabama (0-1) got the leadoff batter aboard in the third, fourth and fifth innings, eventually placing two runners on base in each of those instances – two of those times with one out – but the Jags were unable to come up with the timely hit

