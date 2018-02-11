Women’s basketball struggles dropping third straight game

Head coach Terry Fowler watches from the side line during the game against UALR. Photo courtesy of USAJaguars

The University of South Alabama women’s basketball team lost its third straight game after struggling against the University of Arkansas Little Rock and Arkansas State University.

The Jags returned home to the Mitchell Center on Feb. 8 to take on the University of Arkansas Little Rock and fell 47-35 in their worst offensive outing of the season.

Offensive struggles hampered the Jags in the first half as they struggled with the physicality of the Trojans. However, the Trojan offense was firing on all cylinders, scoring 13 points before the Jaguars got on the board.

The four points scored in the first period of play were the fewest scored by the Jags in a single quarter of play this season.

During the second period of play, the Jags found more rhythm, outscoring the Trojans 12-8. However, it wasn’t enough to pull past the Trojans as they went to the half with a 24-16 lead.

“The 13-0 start is the difference in the game,” head coach Terry Fowler said. “Take that away, and it’s a plus one game for us.”

Senior center Chyna Ellis lead the Jags in the second half, scoring eight of her 14 points as the Jags struggled to come from behind. Despite a strong second half push from the Jags, the Trojans outscored them in the third and fourth period, as the Trojans cruised to the win.

The Jags remained at home for their next match-up, losing 75-60 to Arkansas State University.

The Red Wolves and Jags traded shots early, making it a 5-5 game. Ten unanswered points from Arkansas State set up the lead they carried through the rest of the game. The first period ended with the Jags down 24-10.

The Jaguars nearly rallied in the second half with Williams hitting a big three-point shot with 5:54 to go, cutting the Red Wolves lead to a slim three points. Arkansas State then pulled past the Jags in the final minutes out-scoring them 16-4 to set up the 75-60 USA loss.

“We got off to another slow start,” Fowler said. “We’ve been a team that has started fast for most of the year, but we got off to a slow start tonight and they took advantage of it and then held on. To our kid’s credit, we fought back, we made it a one possession game.”

The loss to Arkansas State is the third straight defeat in this February slump and was the first loss at home since the defeat at the hands of the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Dec. 21.

The women’s team’s next game is expected to be on the road in a rematch with the Appalachian State University Mountaineers on Feb. 15, where the Jags will be hoping to pick up a late Valentine’s Day gift in the form of a big win.

