Jaguars pick up new faces on Signing Day

With the conclusion of the 2018 recruiting process, the Jags now have their first recruiting class under new football coach Steve Campbell.

The Jags’ 2018 class includes 23 players from six different states however, Campbell says he put a heavy emphasis on recruiting inside Alabama.

“There is such great talent here, and once we got out and started recruiting you could really see that,” Campbell said.

In the National Signing Day press conference on Thursday, Campbell said the Jags signed players that will fill positions of immediate need such as defensive line and running back. Campbell also likes the players he signed that will lay the foundation for the football program in the future.

“I feel like we helped ourselves, not only did we fill some immediate needs… but also we set ourselves up for some good situations in the future,” Campbell said.

The recruiting class for the Jags was very balanced. Of the 23 players recruited, 13 are on offense, and 10 on defense. Offensive players that headline the class include dual-threat quarterback Desmond Trotter out of Shades Valley High School in Birmingham, Alabama. As a senior, Trotter scored 17 passing touchdowns and 23 rushing touchdowns. He produced 4,040 yards of total offense in that year as well.

Tony Brown from East Central High School in Hurley, Mississippi, another offensive recruit for USA, is a player that Campbell pointed out specifically in the press conference. He was the Gatorade state player of the year in Mississippi. In Brown’s last two seasons at East Central, he scored 88 touchdowns and rushed for 6,004 yards.

On defense, Campbell feels confident in the defensive linemen that he signed, and he likes the size and length of the defensive backs that the Jags acquired.

Jordan Beaton, a transfer from Jones County Junior College, will fill an immediate position of need at defensive tackle. Beaton recorded 28 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and five sacks his sophomore season at JCJC.

Another signee from JCJC, cornerback Travis Reed, has the ability to lock down one side of the field with his 6’2” frame. Reed’s efforts at JCJC helped lead his team to a top 25 national ranking in points and passing yards given up per contest.

These few players are a few of a class that Campbell referred to as physical and productive. Campbell is very excited about what the future holds for this program.

For more information about Jaguar Athletics check out USAJaguars.com, or check out the latest issue of The Vanguard.