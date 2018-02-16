UWF Bioarchaeologist to speak at USA Archaeology Museum

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The University of South Archaeology Museum and Student Anthropological Society announce Dr. Kristina Killgrove, bioarchaeologist from the University of West Florida will deliver a lecture, “Death comes to Oplontis: victims of Vesuvius reveal life in 79 A.D.” The lecture is scheduled to take place in the USA Archaeology Museum at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. It is free and open to the public.

Killgrove’s lecture will discuss the combined efforts of a project led by the University of West Florida and the University of Michigan to analyze 50 partial skeletons preserved by the Mt. Vesuvius eruption in Oplontis, Italy. The project has already shed new insights into Roman life and death in 79 A.D., according to Killgrove.

In addition to discussing the project’s findings, Killgrove plans to give audience members an exclusive preview of a new website designed to digitally preserve the project’s findings through 3D scanning and photomodeling.

“This website promises to be a fantastic tool for educators across a variety of disciplines,” Candice Cravins, USA Archaeology Museum education curator, said. “I’m thrilled to have another way to bring archaeology into classrooms and can’t wait for the sneak peek of the website.”

For more information on the lecture, email Cravins at [email protected] or call the USA Archaeology Museum at (251) 460-6106. The USA Archaeology Museum is located at 6052 USA Dr. S., Mobile, AL 36688.