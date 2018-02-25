Engineering departments compete

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

USA’s College of Engineering began its annual celebration of National Engineering week on Feb. 18. The College of Engineering held events through Saturday, Feb. 24.

Founded by the National Society of Professional Engineers in 1951, Engineering week is a nationally celebrated event “dedicated to ensuring a future-engineering workforce by increasing interest in engineering and technology careers,” according to the official NSPE website.

According to Nan Young PerezUribe, the teams compete throughout the week for points. The theme this week was Super Smash Brother’s themed, as voted on by students in the engineering college. This year’s main events consisted of a video game tournament, indoor soccer tournament, donut eating contest and Hack-A-Thon.

Supervisor of Student Services Ms. Nan Young Perez-Uribe helped organize some of the events.

“Here at USA, we want to encourage understanding and interest in engineering and STEM fields,” Perez-Uribe stated. “This is a chance for the students to have fun and compete with each other on the department level for points in celebration of National Engineers Week.”

This is the first year Hack-AThon has been introduced to Engineering Week thanks to the college of engineering Biomedical engineering society. Hack-A-Thon is a 24-hour competition where each group (one from each department) is given a problem and 24 hours to design a solution.

Bryant Baldwin is an engineering student who led this year’s Hack-AThon.

“Engineering Week is important to me because I believe it is an opportunity to display our individuality, creativity and skills in a competitive environment,” Baldwin stated. “The Electrical/Computer Engineering discipline has won consistently for the past few years, but this year we hope to change things up and come out on top…We even had many teachers take part in the challenges.”

“I enjoy seeing students display their pride for their discipline,” Baldwin stated.

The College of Engineering also hosted a week-long scavenger hunt, candy calculation game, dog food drive and career fair that consisted of 14 different company representatives to talk to students and collect resumes to give rudders a chance to network and receive internships.

For more information about Engineering events, contact [email protected].