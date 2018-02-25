Democracy Day returning to USA

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The University of South Alabama College of Arts and Sciences is preparing to host USA’s second annual Democracy Day in the Student Center Amphitheater on Friday, March 2 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Democracy Day is scheduled to consist of three 40-minute sessions with four simultaneous panels discussing various perspectives on democracy. Each panel is slated to begin with an approximately 10-minute student-led presentation on the topic at hand. The remaining time will be dedicated to group discussion lead by the students and facilitated by faculty.

Dr. Timothy Lombardo, a history department professor participating in the event, explained the need for Democracy Day.

“Intentionally or not, the classroom can often be a very hierarchical experience, with a professor explaining, lecturing, or, well, professing their expertise to students with less experience in the subject matter,” Lombardo said. “… as much as we try, it can be very difficult for some students to feel comfortable expressing their opinions and ideas. That’s why I think the most important part of events like Democracy Day is the effort to break down some of the barriers between professors and students, to meet on a more equal playing field.”

Another faculty member participating in the event, Dr. Claire Cage, emphasized the level of student engagement in the 2017 Democracy Day.

“I attended a few panels at the last Democracy Day and was really impressed with the quality of student engagement with pressing issues,” Cage said.

According to a participant in last year’s Democracy Day, Richard Narramore, a member of the Mobile community tried to bribe students into leaving the event.

“This guy offered money to students to follow him and leave Democracy Day, but the students were so engaged in the event that no one took him up on his offer,” Narramore said.

Though the topics being presented are, by necessity, controversial, student participant Victoria Drost is eager to engage in conversation with her peers.

“It is always a little nervewracking going in front of a crowd knowing that you may face some opposition, but the excitement of starting an important conversation and hearing back from the student body definitely outweighs that,” Drost said. “As I am representing Generation Action in this forum, I plan to promote one of our biggest beliefs, which is inclusivity. It can be a controversial topic, but there is room for everyone in the conversation.”

However, participation in the conversation isn’t mandatory, according to Lombardo. Students are not required to participate in the conversation if they don’t want to. The point of the event is to encourage discussion about important topics.

“Democracy isn’t a spectator sport,” Lombardo said. “It takes active involvement and informed citizenry.”

Both Lombardo and Drost emphasized that Democracy Day is intended to be an inclusive conversation with consideration from all points of view.

“I have really high hopes of all of the panels,” Lombardo said. “Despite them being political conversations and sometimes controversial topics, everyone in attendance are educated adults. The purpose of hosting these forums is to educate and discuss. We are not here to dismiss or degrade any individual beliefs and that will be reiterated throughout conversations.”

According to Dr. Martha Jane Brazy, a history professor coordinating the event, students have volunteered to lead most of the panels, but Democracy Day coordinators are still looking for students to lead a few panels.

To find out more about Democracy Day, contact Brazy at [email protected]