USA almunus shares culture one plate at a time

Yak: the Kathmandu Kitchen serves cuisine from Salam Singh Lama’s country of origin, Nepal. Photo courtesy of Yak: the Kathmandu Kitchen.

Yak: the Kathmandu Kitchen serves cuisine from Salam Singh Lama’s country of origin, Nepal. Photo courtesy of Yak: the Kathmandu Kitchen.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Former University of South Alabama student Salam Singh Lama opened his restaurant doors to share Nepalese culture. Lama owns and operates Yak: The Kathmandu Kitchen, which serves food from his native Nepal.

Lama said he wanted to open a Nepalese restaurant after he attended the Mobile International Festival.

“I participated in the festival and lots of school kids came and were asking about the different countries, but they didn’t know about my country, Nepal, and that encouraged me to do something here, so people will know about Nepal. I started a restaurant so that people will know about my country.”

According to Lama, Nepalese cuisine draws a lot of its influence from its geographical location.

“Nepal is between India and China,” Lama said. “India is a giant country and China is a giant country. Nepal, in between, is a very small country, so we have a big influence of Chinese and Indian food. Indian food is very spicy and Chinese food is sweet. [Nepalese food] is in the middle, not too sweet, not too spicy.”

In preparing for business ownership, Lama credits USA.

“I came to the University of South Alabama in 2006 to study business management,” Lama said. “Those classes taught me how to manage, how to market and how to communicate with the community.”

The Yak: The Kathmandu Kitchen menu reflects the influence, with dishes such as chicken tikka masala, vegetable korma, tandoori chicken and saag paneer.

“Everything we make is fresh,” Lama said. “Nothing comes frozen.”

Lama’s favorite item on the menu is chicken momo, steamed dumplings stuffed with meat, he said.

Besides serving Nepalese dishes, Lama continues to strive to educate his clients.

“I still work at the Mobile International Festival,” Lama said. “Now, a lot of the kids know about Nepal! That makes me proud and happy.”

Yak: The Kathmandu Kitchen has two locations. The Mobile location is at 3210 Dauphin Street and the Fairhope location is at 400 Eastern Shore Shopping Center. Both locations offer a 10 percent discount for students and teachers. To find out more information, go to thekathmandukitchen.com.