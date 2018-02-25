USA responds to gun laws

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Following the horrific school shooting in South Florida on Feb. 14, Alabama state representative Will Ainsworth proposed a bill that will allow some public school teachers and administrators to carry weapons on campus. Randi Weingarten, head of the American Federation of Teachers, is opposed to proposals like the one in the Alabama House of Representatives, according to CNN.

“Teachers don’t want to be armed,” Weingarten said. “We want to teach. We don’t want to be, and would never have the expertise needed to be sharpshooters; no amount of training can prepare an armed teacher to go up against an AR-15.”

These proposals have left mixed feelings about their viability in schools. The Vanguard spoke with students in the University of South Alabama College of Education on the proposed law and how it could affect their careers.

Katy Busey, a junior in the Elementary Education program, argued the bill could cause more harm than good in the schools.

“I can see both sides of the argument, but I personally would never have a gun in the classroom,” Busey said. “I think there are too many things that could go wrong and endanger not only the students but also the teacher. There is such a liability that would go along with that and I can’t see how people who will not pay for actual school supplies will pay for the training and installment of guns in the school.”

Heather Marshall, a senior Elementary Education major, expressed having a form of defense in the classroom could add security to teachers, students and parents. According to Marshall, teachers should be given the choice to carry a weapon and those who do should be properly trained to do so.

“In my own opinion, I think that if this law is passed it should be completely optional for teachers,” Marshall said. “Personally, I am not comfortable with carrying a gun and would choose not to. I do think that the teachers who choose to carry should also have to have another more extensive background check, trainings with the police department to learn how to properly use them, as well as keeping them locked up where students would not be able to get ahold of them.”

The Vanguard raised the question of Ainsworth’s proposal being a sudden decision made in the wake of the devastation in Florida.

“I think that this proposal was a tad hasty; if the shooting in Florida hadn’t happened we most likely wouldn’t even be thinking about this,” Marshall said. “However, it’s not a bad idea. As teachers, protecting our students is our first priority. So I think that this proposal is most definitely reasonable.”

Busey agreed with Marshall, adding the possibility of integrating other forms of defense and emergency protocol.

“I think it is a hasty idea,” Busey said. “I do think more things should be implemented in the schools and classrooms to ensure the safety of all, but I don’t necessarily think that guns are the answers.”

The rise of school shootings in the U.S. and the attempt to arm public school teachers may change the way public schools function. For Marshall, it has even made her hesitant towards her career.

“This most definitely does change my perspective of the career,” Marshall said. “I am scared to death that something like this will happen at my school. I do think that we should heighten MCPSS security at all schools and take precautions, as well as giving the options of carrying guns. I am not opposed to the idea of having guns on campus, however, I personally would choose not to.”

Dr. Andrea M. Kent, professor and dean of the College of Education and Professional Studies, gave the Vanguard a statement on her hopes for the schools and communities.

“School shootings are a heartbreaking tragedy, and multifaceted efforts must be undertaken to prevent these acts of violence,” Kent said. “Educators, politicians, community members, parents, caregivers, and students must join together to develop solutions that will keep our schools safe, and protect our children and school personnel. There are no easy answers, but I am confident that with the common goal of keeping our schools safe, we can work together to develop solutions that prevent school violence and result in positive change.”

