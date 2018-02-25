Celebrating hairitage

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Women of Excellence crowned Kiera Lynch the winner of their first hair show, titled Hairitage: Celebrating The Versatility of Our Crowns. The hair show was held at the Student Center Ballroom Friday, Feb. 24.

Lynch is the owner of the hair salon #HairistheKe and was awarded a plaque naming her the Stylish Women of the Year.

“The event was awesome and well organized,” Lynch said.

WOX President Ingrid Borner said she hopes women walk away feeling more comfortable in their own skin.

“No matter how your hair looks, no matter how different your hair is, you still have your own unique style,” Borner said. “Every woman should have the opportunity to express herself whether its through hair, or words, or however she wants too. She is entitled to that.”

Amberly Harris, an alumna of the University of South Alabama and promotions manager at 104.1 WDLT, who hosted the hair show echoed Borners’ hopes.

“As an African-American woman, it makes me so proud that [African-American women] are empowered and they really love the skin they are in,” Harris said. “I hope this grows for years to come.”

The hair show had three judges: Kim R. Ortiz, USA coordinator of student contact; Elesia Boykin, international makeup artist and Youtuber; and Asten Cosby, sophomore strategic communication major at USA.

The hair show consisted of three 5-minute rounds where stylists presented different looks and hairstyles. The first round was titled “Allow Me to Introduce Myself,” which gave the stylists the chance to share their hair-styling philosophies.

The second round, titled Here and There Through the Years, challenged each stylist to present two looks based on a designated decade in time. Additionally, one look had to be an American style and the other an African style.

In the last round, titled Color Me Beautiful, stylists had to presents look focusing on a given color and were allowed to use accessories and jewelry to accent their look.

Borner said she was given the idea to have the hair show from their former advisor, Petre Freeman. Borner said she chose to have the show in February to celebrate Black History Month.

The hair show took place in the Student Center Ballroom and DJ Ole Yella played music. All the vendor were female owned companies, something Borner purposefully planed.

“We are Woman of Excellence and I wanted to expand on the beauty of women,” Borner said.

Borner and Harris said they would like to see the hair show return next year.

“I hope this brings more people out next year and hopes it inspires women to get their hair did,” Lynch said.