Rally for Higher Ed Day

Advocates from Alabama’s fourteen public universities heard from Governor Kay Ivey in Montgomery on Thursday for Higher Education Day, an annual event organized by the Higher Education Partnership.

Ivey told students she was proud of the $6.6 billion education budget she proposed to legislatures. The budget passed the Alabama House of Representatives last week and is on its way to the Alabama senate.

“This is the largest investment in education in a decade,” Ivey said. “This means each institution is receiving a funding increase in their budget this year.”

Ivey announced during her campaign kick-off in Mobile that the education budget is growing by $216 million. The budget requests an additional $23 million for Alabama’s voluntary, first-class pre-k program and will fully fund K-12 at $144 million. The budget will also provide an additional $50 million to higher education.

Every year, students and faculty gather on Higher Ed Day to remind state lawmakers why investing in higher education needs to be a priority.

Alabama’s public universities provide students with options to improve their career opportunities, earn more income, gain leadership skills and develop cultural awareness, according to the Higher Education Partnership. In addition, public universities have a $20 billion annual economic impact, strengthening communities by creating jobs and improving the quality of life for citizens.

SGA College of Arts and Sciences Senator Chelsia Douglas is proud of all the work students have done to express the needs and importance of higher education to their legislators.

“We have made major moves with the education budget in getting our one third,” Douglas said.

The University of South Alabama was recognized this year with a Leadership Award from the Higher Education Partnership for their advocacy efforts.

USA’s Student Teams Advocating for Realistic Solutions team, hosted events throughout the school year to educate students about higher education and the value of a college degree. STARS team members include SGA’s Chelsia Douglas, Carl Thomas, Grace Newcombe and Shaun Holloway.

USA’s First Year Council shared current statistics about education in Alabama with students, and SGA gave students the opportunity to share what impact higher education has had on them, their families, and their communities in their Share Your Story event. SGA debuted student testimonies during their Falling in Love With Higher Education rally on campus that was meant to emulate the excitement found in Montgomery on Higher Education Day.

Previously, Higher Education Day was open to all students and included a rally and a parade.

This year, a change implemented by the Higher Education Partnership allowed 55 students from each university to participate. These changes gave students from each university the opportunity to meet with legislators, rather than a select few. Following the parade, there was a pledge card signing ceremony, signifying each universities dedication towards creating a stronger, unified Alabama.

Students then attended a formal luncheon on the Capitol Lawn where legislators sat with students to discuss higher education. Students heard from a variety of lawmakers, including Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh and House Speaker Mac McCutcheon.

After the luncheon, USA students heard from representatives Laura Hall and Barbara Drummond, a USA alumna, during a tour of the Alabama State house. Both representatives stressed the importance behind Higher Ed Day, noting the impact students have on their legislatures. Drummond encouraged students to continue to improve their communities.

“You need to be a servant, one who loves people and one who wants to make a change in their community, in their country and more importantly in your state,” Drummond said.

Students, faculty and staff can examine prefiled bills, learn more about the legislative process and contact their representatives by visiting www.legislature.state.al.us/aliswww/ISD/Splash_House.aspx