USA softball beats the No. 7 Florida State Seminoles

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Jaguar softball team won 3-1 in their first game of a doubleheader Wednesday night against No. 7 Florida State University at Jaguar Field.

In the game the Jags had five hits and one error to go with their three runs, while holding the Seminoles to just four hits. FSU also picked up two errors.

The Jaguars scored two runs in the third inning of the opening match-up after senior infielder Kaleigh Todd knocked in a two-run single past the infield.

In the next inning, sophomore infielder Abby Krzywiecki slammed a homerun into center field for the final hit of the first game, giving the Jags their second straight game with a homerun.

Strong defense was key for the Jags’ victory. With the bases loaded in the seventh inning, the Seminoles looked to score for the first time. The Seminoles sent a chopper out towards third base, but senior infielder Kristian Foster was there to save the play. This allowed just one run scored. The Jags were able to stop the Seminoles in a rundown for the inning’s second out. This game snapped a 14-game losing streak against ranked and non-conference opponents, and was their first win over a ranked team two years when they beat USC-Upstate 5-0 in the NCAA Regional in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on May 17, 2014.

Head coach Becky Clark attributed this win to a combination of both strong defense and offense.

“The first game showed us what we are capable of when we put it all together,” Clark said. “We made some tough pitches in some tough situations, made some great defensive plays in some tough situations and we had timely hitting. I was proud of us for getting the job done with runners in scoring position. I thought it was a great team win all the way around.”

The Jags had only a short time to celebrate as they took the field again in hopes of sweeping the double-header. In the match-up however, the Jags were unable to get their defense going and they fell to FSU 14-1 in five innings of play.