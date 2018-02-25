USA women’s basketball falls short on senior night

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The University of South Alabama women’s basketball team fell to the University of Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns 59-56 on Saturday Feb. 24.

Freshman forward Antoinette Lewis lead the Jags in scoring with 23 points. She also added 13 rebounds, one block, and one steal to go with her stat line as well. The Jags also saw production out of freshman guard Savannah Jones. She ended the night with 15 points, six rebounds, and one block.

The Jags kept the game close throughout all four periods, but could not connect on what would have been a game-tying three-point attempt as time expired.

The Jaguars’ first half performance shooting the basketball proved to be very efficient. As a team, the Jags shot 46 percent on their field goals, and 42 percent from the three-point line. However, the Jags did not shoot the ball as efficiently when the second half rolled around.

The Ragin’ Cajuns held the Jags to 29 percent shooting on field goals in the second half, and 16 percent from behind the threepoint line.

The shooting performance in the second half proved to be costly for the Jags as they could not find any separation and allowed the Ragin’ Cajuns to stick around for the entirety of the game.

Defensively the Jags did a good job defending the three point line, not allowing the Ragin’ Cajuns to get into a rhythm on offense. Louisiana-Lafayette only hit 38 percent of their shots for the game, and managed to hit just one threepointer on the night.

This loss puts the Jags at 16-11 on the season, and 9-7 in conference play.

The Jaguars are now tied for fifth place in the Sun Belt Conference with Arkansas State and LouisianaLafayette.

USA’s next test will be on the road this Thursday as they face the University of Georgia Southern in what will be the second to last game for the Jags this season.

For more information on South Alabama women’s basketball, check out The Vanguard News on facebook, @thevanguardusa.