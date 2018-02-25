Jags get upset win against the No. 13 Golden Eagles

Several Jaguar players watch on from the dugout during the game against Southern Miss.

The University of South Alabama Baseball came from behind to beat the University of Southern Mississippi 10-9 in USA’s first home game of the season.

The Jags started the game with sophomore right-hander Tyler Perez taking the mound.

Perez pitched for 2.2 innings, giving up four hits, three runs and four walks. Perez kept Southern Miss quiet in the first inning striking out the first batter he faced. He then walked the second batter in the Golden Eagle line up and surrendered his first hit of the night to junior Luke Reynolds.

The Jags were also quiet in the first, accumulating two outs before junior Travis Swaggerty hit a double into right-center field. Before fellow junior Brendon Donovan grounded out in his first trip to the plate.

Southern Miss was the first team to get on the board, scoring three unanswered runs in the second and third innings.

The Jags struggled despite coming off of a hot weekend at the plate struggled early in the game to get the offense going. They were able to load the bases with two walks and a base hit, but left the inning ing up two RBIs, making it an 8-6 game with three innings to go.

The Jags finally caught the Eagles in the bottom of the eighth, after trailing the entire game they managed to put up four runs and take the lead.

The scoring began when junior with all three runners stranded as Southern Miss’s sophomore right-hander Walker Powell picked up two strikeouts.

The Jags found an offensive spark in the bottom of the fourth when sophomore Hunter Stokes hit a single into left-centerfield. After a walk, Stokes advanced to second where a single up the middle by junior Dylan Hardy drove him in for the Jags first run of the game. The Jags then put up two more runs drawing them within one run of the No. 13 ranked Golden Eagles.

The score didn’t stay close for long as the Golden Eagles posted a huge fifth inning to pull away from the Jags a second time. Of the four runs scored in the fifth, only one of them came off of a hit. The other three ended up being walked in by the Jag bullpen.

Junior Donovan reignited the Jags offense in the sixth inning with a big hit to left-centerfield. Only a few minutes later Parker picked up a big base hit to drive Donovan home. Freshman Michael Sandle joined in the scoring mania pick David Silva came in to pinch hit for the catcher Perkins. With a (3-2) count Silva was able to get ahold of the sixth pitch thrown to him and rocket it into left field. A fielding error on the part of the Eagles then sent him to second base, and after a wild pitch he was able to take third.

Silva scored of a single from freshman Andrew Bates, and soon was followed by three of his team mates as the Jags posted a four run eighth inning to take a 10-8 lead.

Southern Miss fought to the end with Reynolds going deep for the second home run of the game, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Jags came up with a strikeout and a double play to end the game 10-9.

The Jags advanced to (4-1) on the season after defeating the No. 13 ranked Golden Eagles, it also out the Jags at (2-1) on the season when facing top 25 opponents.

To keep up with Jaguar baseball as the season progresses watch the Vanguard Twitter page @thevanguardusa, for live tweets of every home game.