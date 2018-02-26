The University of South Alabama's student news site

The Vanguard

Filed under Opinion, Showcase

100-word rant: AHS elevator

Shannon Lundgren, Editor-in-ChiefFebruary 26, 2018Leave a Comment

Photo+courtesy+of+NPR
Photo courtesy of NPR

Photo courtesy of NPR

Photo courtesy of NPR

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






As the popular saying goes, there are no atheists in foxholes. There are no atheists in the Alpha Hall South elevator, either. Despite being a confirmed agnostic, I say a little prayer every time I step into the elevator (“Please, God, don’t take me today.”) Why? Because upon entry to the elevator, two things will happen: first, the elevator will descend. Second, the doors will close. In a normal elevator, that order is reversed. The only thing more terrifying than the Alpha Hall South elevator is my tuition bill. How does this elevator pass inspection? Inquiring minds want to know.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags:

Leave a Comment




Other stories filed under Opinion

USA responds to gun laws
USA responds to gun laws
Dear Debbie: getting over my ex
Dear Debbie: getting over my ex
Can Apple maintain its popularity and sales?
Can Apple maintain its popularity and sales?
USA professor gives 50 tips to improve your life

Live life by the Golden Rule: do unto others as you would have them do unto you or do not do to others what you would not have them do to you.” ...

Everyone has an obligation to report abuse
Everyone has an obligation to report abuse

Other stories filed under Showcase

Jags get upset win against the No. 13 Golden Eagles
Jags get upset win against the No. 13 Golden Eagles
Rally for Higher Ed Day
Rally for Higher Ed Day
USA responds to gun laws
USA responds to gun laws
USA almunus shares culture one plate at a time
USA almunus shares culture one plate at a time
Democracy Day returning to USA
Democracy Day returning to USA
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • 100-word rant: AHS elevator

    Opinion

    USA responds to gun laws

  • 100-word rant: AHS elevator

    Opinion

    Dear Debbie: getting over my ex

  • 100-word rant: AHS elevator

    Opinion

    Can Apple maintain its popularity and sales?

  • Opinion

    USA professor gives 50 tips to improve your life

  • 100-word rant: AHS elevator

    Opinion

    Everyone has an obligation to report abuse

The University of South Alabama's student news site
100-word rant: AHS elevator