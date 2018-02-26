100-word rant: AHS elevator

As the popular saying goes, there are no atheists in foxholes. There are no atheists in the Alpha Hall South elevator, either. Despite being a confirmed agnostic, I say a little prayer every time I step into the elevator (“Please, God, don’t take me today.”) Why? Because upon entry to the elevator, two things will happen: first, the elevator will descend. Second, the doors will close. In a normal elevator, that order is reversed. The only thing more terrifying than the Alpha Hall South elevator is my tuition bill. How does this elevator pass inspection? Inquiring minds want to know.