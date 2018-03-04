New restaurant coming to University Blvd.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Students at USA may have another meal choice when Cook Out makes its new home in the local community. According to Vallas Realty, the real estate agency that helped negotiate the sale, Cook Out will be located at 116 S. University Blvd., replacing the PDQ.

Cook Out has locations in Auburn, Huntsville, Jacksonville and Tuscaloosa. They also plan to open stores in Troy and Opelika, along with the new location in Mobile.

The fast-food chain offers more than 40 different milkshake flavors and has variety of items including, drive-thru barbecue and hamburgers.

Prior to coming to Mobile, fans created a Twitter account with the handle BRNGCookOutMOB..

Sierra Gardner, a junior nursing major at USA said she was excited for Cook Out’s arrival.

“They have a variety of different foods at a reasonable price,” Gardner said. “There really isn’t another place like it in Mobile!”

Katie Joiner, a business administration major and member of the Jaguar marching band, echoed Gardner’s sentiments.

“I was excited! I’ve eaten there a few times while visiting friends at Alabama and Jacksonville and its always the cheapest option with the best food.”

Percey Johnstone, an exercise science major and sophomore at South, believes Cook Out is a trade-up.

“I have only been to PDQ a couple of times and it was a little pricey.” Johnstone said. “I think Cook Out will do better in the location because the prices and quantities are more appealing to college kids.” Cook Out stores are open until 3 a.m. on weekdays. This would offer students a late-night dining option.

PDQ left a note on the door of the shuttered restaurant titled, “This isn’t goodbye, This Is A We’ll See You Soon.” The note reads as follows:

“We are sad to announce that we have made the difficult decision to close our Mobile PDQ. We hope to find another site in the area where we may be able to relocate our restaurant. Our Mobile team has become deeply connected to the community and we will miss seeing you, our loyal guest, every day.”

There is no word yet on an opening date for Cook Out.