PASSAGE USA expected to grow

Preparing All Students Socially and Academically for Gainful Employment at the University of South Alabama is preparing to expand with a two-year, non-degree certificate program designed for students who need extra support to be successful in our community.

Project Director Dr. Abigail Baxter said PASSAGE USA hopes to add 10 more students in the fall 2018 semester. The program began last spring with one student and expanded to seven students by the fall. It gained a lot of publicity when student Keith Griffith received his acceptance letter for the fall 2017 semester and the video went viral.

“Our basic model has been working,” Baxter said. “We have seen growth in all of the students and so have their families.”

Students in the program attend elective classes with other USA students and specialized classes to target specific skills. They spend time in and out of class with peer mentors to help them with their school work as well as socialize.

“We always need mentors,” Baxter said. “They are the individuals who make the program work. The mentors we have tell us they get more out of the program than the students. We have a great variety of students, some who work with us as little as an hour a week and others who mentor 15 hours a week.”

Baxter said other needs for the program are more community based employment settings and opportunities for independent living, such as in a dorm or apartment with mentors.

“We are expanding on many fronts,” Baxter said. “Trying to find more diverse job opportunities within the USA community as well as in the larger Mobile community. We are trying to get more students involved as mentors.”

Baxter wants USA students to help PASSAGE students feel welcome at USA and to get involved on campus by inviting them to extracurricular activities and campus events.

“Appreciate and value diversity,” Baxter said. “Welcome PASSAGE USA students to classes, community events, in all interactions.” For Baxter, the inclusion of PASSAGE students is a way to rewrite the way people with disabilities are viewed. To USA students, she is hopeful that viewing them as equals on campus will encourage a welcoming environment on campus and in the community.

“Individuals with disabilities are more like you than they are different,” Baxter said. “They have the same interests, goals and dreams. Focus on the similarities and not the differences.”

PASSAGE USA is asking students and faculty to aid in the growth and success of the program on campus and in the community. To help get USA students involved with PASSAGE USA, the program has organized the Student Civitan Club which plans to serve individuals with disabilities. The club meets on Monday, March 5 at 4:30 p.m. in UCOM 3901.

For more information on PASSAGE USA’s activities and mentor applications, visit southalabama.edu/colleges/ceps/passage or contact Dr. Abigail Baxter at [email protected] southalabama.edu