Homecoming queen turned dolphin trainer

USA senior Rachel Chamberlain, landed her dream job training dolphins at Dolphin Quest in Oahu, Hawaii. After graduation, Chamberlain has a job waiting for her as an Apprentice Marine Mammal Specialist for Dauphin Quest.

This facility in particular has sentimental importance to Chamberlain. During a visit to Dolphin Quest, she realized her passion for marine animals and decided that she wanted to become an marine animal trainer.

“As I entered my last semester of college, I began my post graduate job hunt,” Chamberlain said. “Working at Dolphin Quest has been a dream job since I was a little kid, so I started checking their website for job openings on a daily basis. As soon as they posted a listing for an apprentice specialist, I immediately applied!

“When I was 6 years old, I visited Dolphin Quest while on a family vacation to Hawaii. The Marine Mammal Specialists there instilled a passion in me for marine mammals that has never faded!” Chamberlain said.

Now, over a decade later, things have come full circle.

Chamberlain said her job will involve training and caring for the dolphins and educating guests about marine mammals, wildlife conversations and scientific studies Dolphin Quest is conducting or participating in.

During the spring semester of 2018, Chamberlain took part in a for-credit internship with the US Navy Marine Mammal Program (NMMP) in San Diego, California. She was able to be directly mentored by senior level Navy handlers while they trained their dauphins and sea lions.

“In my high school marine biology class, I learned about the Navy Marine Mammal Program and the amazing work that they do protecting our service men and women,” Chamberlain said. “I knew immediately that I wanted to be a part it one day! When I decided to take a semester away from college to intern, the NMMP was the first place I applied.”

Her time with the Navy in California solidified that marine animal training was what she wanted to do for the rest of her life. The day-today life of a marine animal trainer was one Chamberlain could see herself living.

“During my internship, I assisted with the daily care and training of bottlenose dolphins and California sea lions,” Chamberlain said. “My days began at 6 am in the fish house where we prepared the daily meals for all of the NMMP animals. Afterwards, we would spend the rest of the day with our crews participating in training sessions, assisting veterinary procedures, and caring for the animals however needed. I loved every second of it.”

Chamberlain is scheduled to graduate with her bachelors in marine biology in May 2018. During her time in college, she’s been a member and officer of Kappa Delta Sorority, a cheerleader and was recently crowned as USA’s homecoming queen.