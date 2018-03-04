Women’s basketball wins 600 games

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The University of South Alabama Women’s basketball team hit the road Sat. Mar 3 and beat Georgia State University 70-69. With this victory, the Jags scooped up their 600th win in program history.

In this historic win, the Jags were lead by freshman guard Savannah Jones and senior center Chyna Ellis. Jones lit up the scoreboard with six three-pointers. She also added six rebounds and three assists to her totals. Ellis had a double-double on the night as she poured in 16 points and 11 rebounds. Another notable performance came from freshman forward Antoinette Lewis. Lewis scored 13 points and also recorded 16 rebounds.

The Jaguars outscored the Panthers through the first two periods of play and went into halftime with a nine-point lead.

As the second half began, the Panthers slowly chipped away at the Jags lead. GSU regained the lead with four minutes to go and left the Jags in desperate need of a bucket.

With one minute left on the clock, Ellis regained the lead for the Jags with a clutch field goal. The defense, lead by freshman forward Antoinette Lewis, managed to hold the Panthers the rest of the way. Lewis blocked what would have been a game-winning shot with 19 seconds left to seal the victory for the Jaguars.

Georgia State’s shooting percentage on the night, which sat at 40 percent, was better than the Jaguars’, but the Jaguars 12 three-pointers compared to GSU’s six propelled them to victory. The Jags on the night shot 36 percent on their field goals, and 34 percent on three-pointers.

With this victory, the Jaguars will finish the regular season with a record of 18-11 and 11-7 in Sun Belt Conference play. The 18 wins the Jaguars have are the most they’ve had in any season since 2008-09.

The Jags will begin preparing to compete in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Tournament on Tue. Mar 6 in New Orleans, La.. The Jaguars will be the No. 5 seed in the tournament and face the No. 12 seed University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at 2 p.m. This will be the third match-up with the Warhawks. The Jags won both of the two previous meetings in the regular season.

