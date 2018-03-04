Look ahead to the Sun Belt tournament

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The South Alabama women earned the No. 5 seed after finishing the regular season with an overall record of 18-11 and a SBC mark of 11-7, tying for the program record in conference wins set in 2002-03. They will face the No. 12 seeded ULM Warhawks on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The USA men enter the tournament as the No. 10 seed after concluding the season with a 14-17 record, 7-11 in conference play, and will face the seventh-seeded Troy Trojans at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Jag women took both meetings from ULM, defeating them on the road 67-60 on Jan. 27 and taking the meeting at the Mitchell Center by a 72-55 margin on Feb. 22. In the road matchup, Savannah Jones went 6-of-7 from behind-the-arc, setting a career-high for made threes and tying for fourth most made in a game in program history. Chyna Ellis recorded her 10th double-double of the season in home win at the Mitchell Center with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

South Alabama enters the conference tournament winning three of its last four. The winner of the USA-ULM matchup will face four-seed Troy at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The Jaguars and Trojans met twice this with Troy taking both matchups, 79-64 in Mobile on Jan. 13 and 80-63 on Feb. 3 in Troy. The two schools will be facing off in the tournament for the fourth time, but first since 2012. USA is 2-1 vs. Troy in postseason play.

Second-seeded Georgia State awaits the winner on Friday at 5 p.m.

Fans can purchase an all-tournament pass for $120 or single session (two games) for $15 from the South Alabama ticket office.