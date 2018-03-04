Jags lose in-state showdown to Auburn

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The University of South Alabama Jaguar baseball team fell 7-6 against the unbeaten Auburn Tigers Tuesday night at Stanky Field, setting a new attendance record with 4,508 fans.

Both the Jags and the Tigers had 10 hits and one error. Auburn came out strong in the eighth inning and completed a four-run rally, pushing them ahead of the Jags by one. The Tigers kept their lead allowing the Jags only two runs and earning themselves another win.

Redshirt freshman outfielder Michael Sandle led the Jags in hitting with three hits, two runs-battedin and one run in his five at-bats. Junior outfielder Travis Swaggerty had one run and two hits in two at-bats. Junior infielder Wells Davis had two hits, one run and one RBI in four at bats.

The Tigers capitalized on their two-run lead and made it a threerun lead in the fourth inning. In the bottom of the fifth, the Jags knocked in four runs to push their lead over Auburn by one run.

Tied 4-4 in the top of the eighth, the Tigers’ three-run homerun gave them a 7-4 lead.

Sandle hit a single to center field. Junior infielder Deyvid Silva got on base after getting walked and sophomore Hunter Stokes’ hit a double to left-center allowing Sandle and Silva to score. However, those two runs were not enough for the Jags, allowing the Tigers to secure the win.

Head coach Mark Calvi felt that the Jags downfall was due in part of not playing a complete game.

“We left too many men on base and we struck out too many times,” Calvi said. “We competed like crazy, but we didn’t play a complete baseball game.”

Calvi went deep into the bullpen using four pitchers in the contest. Right-handed sophomore pitcher Tyler Perez threw just four innings, allowing seven hits and three runs. Junior left-hander Jared Proctor was on the mound for one inning and threw one strikeout. Junior right-hander Chase Lambert was on the field for two at-bats giving up two hits, two runs and two errors. Sophomore right-hander Chase Shell (0-1) came in as the night’s closer. Shell allowed one hit, two runs and two errors to go with one strikeout.

“Chase Shell was outstanding,” Calvi said. “I thought Perez deserved a little better fate early on. He probably should have given up just two runs instead of three through four against a good club. I thought Chase was outstanding.”

To find out more about the Jaguar baseball club and other athletics, visit USAJaguars.com.