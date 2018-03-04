USA lacrosse wins first home game

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The University of South Alabama lacrosse club won their first ever home game, defeating the University of West Florida Argonauts 12-6.

The Jags started their first home game on Saturday March 4, after winning the face off the Jags streaked down and scored the opening goal of the game.

The Jags dominated the rest of the game played at intramural field No. 3.

“It means a lot, it’s the start of something big,” Nolan Kotila, a freshman attacker, said.

Jaguar lacrosse is hopeful about the things to come. While they don’t have any games scheduled going forward they are hopeful about the future. “We are a club,” Kotila said. “We don’t have an official schedule. We will be letting everyone know as soon as the next game happens.”

Lacrosse is also open to new recruits going forward. Members must provide their own stick, helmet and pads. Members pay a club fee, but receive a jersey and helmet wrap upon paying.

“We are a pretty cost-efficient team,” Kotila said. “We do offer multiple fund raising opportunities, so it’s a good cheap way to get out.”

The Jags have open practices Tuesday and Thursday from 6 – 8 p.m. and are open to the public. They practice on intramural field No. 3, and are also welcome to anyone looking to come out.

“We are trying to get people interested and trying to get them to come out, so just come play,” Kotila said to people who were looking to come and play.

For more information about the lacrosse club going forward, watch the USA Daily Digest, or come check out at a practice on intramural field No. 3.