The University of South Alabama's student news site

The Vanguard

Filed under News, Showcase

One man wounded in shooting at The Grove

Shannon Lundgren, Editor-in-ChiefMarch 9, 2018Leave a Comment

University+of+South+Alabama+Police+are+continuing+to+investigate+the+shooting.++Photo+by+Briana+Cunningham
University of South Alabama Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Photo by Briana Cunningham

University of South Alabama Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Photo by Briana Cunningham

Briana Cunningham

Briana Cunningham

University of South Alabama Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Photo by Briana Cunningham

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






University of South Alabama Police responded to a report of shots fired at Building 13 of The Grove Apartments at approximately 7:30 p.m. on March 8, according USAPD. Shortly after the report, a man with a gunshot wound arrived at Providence Hospital, according to Bob Lowry, USA director of communications and media relations. The man was transported to USA Medical Center where he is currently receiving treatment, according to Lowry.

Gun shots were fired during an altercation between three non-student men, according to Lowry. Two male subjects have been identified, but the third male subject remains at large, according to Lowry. USAPD are investigating why three non-students were at The Grove. The three non-student gained access to the grove through an open gate at the main entrance of the complex, according to Lowry. The names of the men could not be released at this time. This situation no longer poses a current threat to USA students, according to USAPD.

USA Police are continuing to investigate and Lowry urged anyone with any information to contact them. You can reach them as follows:

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment




Other stories filed under News

National parks – study abroad at home

Partners in the Parks, an annual outdoor learning program where students study in national parks, is an opportunity now available to University South ...

Parking tags phasing out
Parking tags phasing out
USA trauma center receives funds to expand
USA trauma center receives funds to expand
Democracy & Dialogue
Democracy & Dialogue
Rally for Higher Ed Day
Rally for Higher Ed Day

Other stories filed under Showcase

Women’s basketball wins 600 games
Women’s basketball wins 600 games
New restaurant coming to University Blvd.
New restaurant coming to University Blvd.
Parking tags phasing out
Parking tags phasing out
USA trauma center receives funds to expand
USA trauma center receives funds to expand
Democracy & Dialogue
Democracy & Dialogue
Navigate Right
Navigate Left

  • News

    National parks – study abroad at home

  • One man wounded in shooting at The Grove

    News

    Parking tags phasing out

  • One man wounded in shooting at The Grove

    News

    USA trauma center receives funds to expand

  • One man wounded in shooting at The Grove

    News

    Democracy & Dialogue

  • One man wounded in shooting at The Grove

    News

    Rally for Higher Ed Day

The University of South Alabama's student news site
One man wounded in shooting at The Grove