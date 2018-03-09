One man wounded in shooting at The Grove

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

University of South Alabama Police responded to a report of shots fired at Building 13 of The Grove Apartments at approximately 7:30 p.m. on March 8, according USAPD. Shortly after the report, a man with a gunshot wound arrived at Providence Hospital, according to Bob Lowry, USA director of communications and media relations. The man was transported to USA Medical Center where he is currently receiving treatment, according to Lowry.

Gun shots were fired during an altercation between three non-student men, according to Lowry. Two male subjects have been identified, but the third male subject remains at large, according to Lowry. USAPD are investigating why three non-students were at The Grove. The three non-student gained access to the grove through an open gate at the main entrance of the complex, according to Lowry. The names of the men could not be released at this time. This situation no longer poses a current threat to USA students, according to USAPD.

USA Police are continuing to investigate and Lowry urged anyone with any information to contact them. You can reach them as follows: