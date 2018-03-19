Interview with JagTran driver Marchelle Peterson

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Long before she became a JagTran driver, Marchelle Peterson spent her work hours painting naval ships as a First-Class painter for Ingalls/Northrop Grumman Ship systems.

“I worked in all parts of the vessels, including the LHD 7 and DDG missile destroyers,” Peterson said. “I even worked on the USS Cole when they brought it back from being hit in the side trying to gas up in Yemen.”

Peterson said she worked all over the vessel including the captain’s cabins, gun rooms, passageways and living quarters. These days, Peterson shuttles USA students around campus.

“I decided to become a JagTran driver because driving has been a passion of mine for a very long time,” Peterson said.

Peterson credits her time working at Mobile Arc with developing her sense of service. Mobile Arc’s website describes themselves as a nonprofit advocacy and service system for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“I started driving for the Mobile Arc around 1988,” Peterson said. “I learned that it was very important to be on time for all of my clients.”

With over one million riders since its creation in 2005, JagTran is the University of South Alabama’s

popular transportation option.

Besides driving, she is also responsible for maintaining the bus.

“On a daily basis I do a pre-trip inspection, check all tires, oil and transmission fluid levels, sweep and mop the bus every day,” Peterson said. “I fuel up the bus every other day. I also keep a record of the mileage every day.”

Peterson said she loves working for USA.

“I’m glad to be able to shuttle [students] around the campus because we need more productive citizens around the United States of America.”

Peterson also said she become thrilled when she makes connections with students.

“It really makes me feel good when a student boards my bus and remembers me from their first time riding the JagTran during their registration,” Peterson said.

Peterson would like the students to know that they are always welcome on the JagTrans.

“I want the students to know that we are here for them to transport them around the campus,” Peterson said.

JagTrans run continuously from 6:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and stops at designated spots, according to the JagTran website.

