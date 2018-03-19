Registration for summer and fall semesters coming

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Course registration for fall and summer 2018 semesters is just around the corner! Students with priority registration can begin registering for courses as early as March 30, depending on their time ticket.

Students can find their time tickets under the Student Services and Financial Aid Tab in Registration on PAWS. Priority registration is based on the number of hours students have earned, according to USA’s Senior Associate Registrar Sheila Washington.

However, there are some exceptions to the rules.

Student athletes register first. According to USA track athlete Jessica Matthews, this ensures courses do not interfere with practice times.

Marching band members, graduate students, students registered with disabilities services and honors students register in early April. Honors students register early because of honors-specific courses that fill quickly, according to student Sara Boone. All other students can begin to register for courses in mid-April to mid-May.

According to the Registration Time Ticket schedule, time tickets will be open until 11:59 pm on May 24

. Here are a few tips to avoid a self iinflicted headache this registration season: Check your Registration Status on PAWS. Holds can block you from registering for courses. Your academic/eligible student status and unpaid balances such as parking tickets, or overdue library books can cause a hold.

Jag Pro-tip: Check your registration status by going to the Student Services and Financial Aid tab on PAWS.

Next, you should meet with your advisor to ask questions, remove any holds or review your Degree Audit prior to registering for courses.

Jag Pro-tip: You can run a degree audit at home on PAWS to view courses you still need to complete your degree.

Finally, review course times before you register.

Jag Pro-tip: The South Scheduler on PAWS allows you to build and favorite your preferred schedules. When your time ticket opens, simply add those courses to your CRN worksheet!

Students can view the Time Ticket schedule on USA’s website at southalabama.edu/departments/ registrar/time_tickets.html