USA women’s basketball picks up their first postseason win since 1988

Senior center Chyna Ellis fighting through the Stetson Hatter defense in the Jags 49-33 win.

The University of South Alabama women’s basketball team (20-12) began the Women’s Basketball Invitational with a 49-33 win over Stetson University (17-15) at the Mitchell Center March 15, in their first postseason win since 1988.

In the matchup, sophomore Shaforia Kines led the Jags in scoring with 14 on 6-of-10 shooting in 33 minutes of play.

Senior guard Genesis Perrymond had nine points on 3-of-8 shooting, all from behind the three-point range to go with two assists and two rebounds.

Freshman guard Savannah Jones

had eight points on 3-of-8 shooting to go with her five rebounds. Freshman forward Antoinette Lewis had four points on 2-of-8 shooting to go with six rebounds.

The Jags started the game hot on the offensive side, outscoring the Hatters 17-11 with nine of those points coming from Kines.

“It’s great to have an opportunity to play in the postseason in the WBI. I thought we came out early getting shots that we wanted,” head coach Terry Fowler said. “They just weren’t falling for us. Then we were able to get out and run.”

In the second quarter, the Jags snuffed the Stetson offense by hold

ing them to a 12-0 advantage to complete the half.

The Hatters came out in the second half with an 11-3 run in the third quarter, however in the final quarter, a Jaguar 9-1 run would help to secure the postseason win.

Senior guard Chyna Ellis had a record-breaking night as her three blocks made her the first in program history to surpass 100 blocks.

Ellis also had 11 rebounds in the game.

Perrymond had the game-high of four steals, and Jones had one block and one steal.

Together, the Jags did not allow any of the Hatters to score double

digits in the game and forced 21 turnovers.

The Jags also had six secondchance points while holding Stetson to zero on 13 offensive rebounds.

“Our defense was outstanding,” Fowler said. “That’s the way we’re capable of playing. Hopefully, as we move along in this tournament, we can continue to play at that pace.”

To Kines, the postseason win was special.

“It means a lot,” Kines said. “We’ve been working hard as a team. Just getting to the postseason means a lot to us.”

The Jags plan to continue post season play on March 19 at 7 p.m. by hosting Furman University at the Mitchell Center in the second round of the WBI.

