Men’s basketball hires new head coach

The University of South Alabama Athletic Department introduced Richie Riley as the new men’s basketball head coach on March 16 at the Mitchell Center.

Riley’s hiring comes only one week after the Athletic Department announced the decision to not renew the contract of former head coach Matthew Graves.

Riley comes fresh from a two-year stint at Nicholls State University, where he compiled a (35-22) record last season, leading the Colonels to their first regular season conference title since 1998. South Alabama is the second head coaching job for the 35-yearold Riley.

Before his career at Nicholls, he had also served as an assistant at Clemson University 2014-16 the University of Alabama at Birmingham 2012-14 and Coastal Carolina University from 2009-11.

Riley began his Division I coaching career in 2009 as an assistant to former USA head coach Cliff Ellis at Coastal Carolina. In the two seasons he was an assistant there the Chanticleers posted a (56-13, 31-5 Big South Conference) record, and made back-to-back appearances in the National Invitational Tournament.

From there, Riley went to Eastern Kentucky for the 2011-12 season, where he helped put together a recruiting class that lead EKU to the NCAA tournament in 2015. The 2012-14 seasons took Riley to UAB where he helped the Blazers sign a top 25 recruiting class, and post (63-59) record.

Riley’s biggest stop as an assistant was with the Clemson Tigers in 2014 that included a Sweet 16 run, and helping to sign several big name recruits.

“Richie had a great impact on our program at Clemson,” Clemson head coach Brad Brownwell said of

Riley to Crecent City Sports.

“He was creative and worked hard every day to put our program in a position to be successful. His growth as a man and as a coach has been a joy to watch. He is an immediate impact type coach and has turned into a fantastic coach.”

Riley now will have the tough job of turning around a men’s basketball program, that has failed to have a winning season in five years and hasn’t made a post season appearance since 2008.

Richie’s plan to amend this by “winning and winning immediately” and hopes are the young energetic Richie will be able to turn the program around with competitive recruiting drawing in top recruits to USA.

“There’s no reason with the facility we have here with the resources we have here that a kid from Mobile should go anywhere to play other than South Alabama,” Riley replied to questions about recruit

ment.

According to an article on AL.com, Riley has agreed to a fouryear $332,000 per year deal. For more information about Jaguar Athletics, visit The Vanguard Facebook page @thevanguardusa.