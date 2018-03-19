The Jags top ULM in Saturday’s doubleheader

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The University of South Alabama baseball team opened up confer

ence play against Louisiana Monroe in a doubleheader on March 17.

The Jags won the first game by a score of 5-3, and dominated the second game by shutting out ULM 6-0.

In the first game on Saturday, the Jags scored in the bottom of the first when junior Dylan Hardy ran in on a base hit from fellow junior Brendan Donovan.

Donovan proved to be productive in the game going two for four at bat with 2 RBIs.

The Jags lost their 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning as ULM tallied 3 runs.

ULM’s lead lasted until the bottom of the fifth inning when junior Carter Perkins scored on a double hit by senior Will Luft.

Luft had a run of his own later in the game giving Donovan his second RBI.

The fifth inning was the only inning of the entire game that the Jags gave up any runs. The defense was solid and senior pitcher Tyler Carr had five strikeouts on the game.

The Jaguars regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth when Luft batted in senior Paul Russo to make the score 4-3.

Luft scored in the bottom of the eighth inning on a wayward pitch giving the Jags a 5-3 lead that would prove to be too much for ULM to overcome.

The Jags continued the doubleheader on Saturday, 30 minutes after the completion of the first game.

The Jaguars started sophomore Chase Shell as pitcher for the second game.

The Jags found their way on to the scoreboard first with a base hit from senior Paul Russo that allowed freshman Hunter Brittain to score.

In the bottom of the fifth inning,

the Jaguars scored four runs and extended their lead to 5-0.

Both Hunter Brittain and junior Dylan Hardy had two runs on the night, and sophomore Hunter Stokes also had a productive evening with 3 RBIs.

The Jags’ defense was dominant once again as they pitched their first shutout of the season, and pitcher Chase Shell had ten strikeouts on the game.

With these victories, the Jaguars move to 11-8 on the season, and will begin getting ready for their next game on March 20 against Southeastern Louisiana University at Stanky Field. The next in-conference game for the Jaguars is scheduled to be on March 23-25 on the road against Georgia State University.

For more news about USA baseball, and all other Jaguar sports, visit The Vanguard News on Facebook