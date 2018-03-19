Combat senioritis with these 10 tips

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Graduation is upon us, and that May 5 finish line seems, to me, to be both increasingly close and painfully far away. If my fellow graduating seniors are anything like me, they are experiencing the phenomena known as senioritis. Senioritis is a crippling disease that strikes seniors and includes symptoms such as: laziness, an over-excessive wearing of track pants and sweatshirts, a lack of studying, repeated absences, and a generally dismissive attitude, according to urbandictionary.com. For anyone that’s likewise experiencing senioritis, the ten tips below may help you fight its detrimental effects.

1. If you don’t pass, you don’t graduate. Teachers aren’t going to give you a passing grade just because you’re about to graduate. Failing your class will not only cost you money, but it will certainly delay any impending graduation. Remember, you need a minimum of 120 hours to graduate from USA, and failed classes don’t count towards that number.

2. Make a checklist of all the assignments you have left so you don’t forget anything. Physically checking something off a list really helps me stay motivated. Think of that list as the final barrier between you and your diploma.

3. Remember why you’re here, and how far you’ve come. You’re about to graduate! That’s something to be proud of. Don’t throw that away.

4. Utilize USA’s commencement countdown. Accessible through the school website, there is a second-by-second countdown to the spring 2018 graduation ceremony.

Watching the time get steadily lower helps to remind me of how close I really am!

5. Take care of your physical well-being. You’re about to start the job hunt, so now is not the time to exacerbate your caffeine addiction or stop showering. When you’re clean and well rested, the world is a better place.

6. Take care of your mental health. Don’t let stress over exams or fear about the future hold you back from reaching your full potential.

7. Make a visit to USA’s career services to help your future self get a job. It is located at 390 Alumni Circle. Instead of procrastinating, make some use of all the resources at your disposal while still enrolled in college.

8. Set small goals of completing assignments and meeting deadlines, and reward

yourself with something that makes you happy when you achieve them. Giving yourself positive reinforcement can really increase motivation and increase happiness. Plus, it’s an excuse to treat yourself more often.

9. Spend time with your friends. It’s easier to stay close to people when you all go to the same school, but when people move away and have full time jobs things can become much more strained.

10. Visit your favorite places. This is especially important if your post-graduate life will involve you moving away. Take the time to visit the places that have brought you the most enjoyment, and fully appreciate them and the memories you’ve had there, and maybe form some new ones!