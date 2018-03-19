Review of the History Museum of Mobile’s Titanic exhibit

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The tragedy of the Titanic’s sinking has always fascinated me because of the sheer number of things that had to go wrong for the tragedy to occur, combined with the idea of bits of early 1900’s culture that are forever frozen in time deep beneath the sea. For anyone that likewise shares my fascination, I highly recommend planning a visit to the History Museum of Mobile’s “Titanic Honor & Glory” exhibit. They displayed a realistic and respectful glimpse into the lives of those that set sail on that infamous voyage.

When walking into the exhibit, the first thing visitors see is a photo of the Titanic before her maiden voyage, displayed at the end of a dark hallway. The foreboding sight of the doomed vessel sets the tone for the rest of the exhibit.

As they walk through the exhibit, visitors are able to see real items

recovered from the Titanic’s wreckage. Bunk beds, dishes, silverware, clothing and most anything used in day-to-day life that could be recovered from the ocean’s depths are displayed next to comprehensive information about their significance.

The most memorable item, to me, was a small, brown teddy bear given to an engineer named William Moyes by his young son as a good luck charm.

Every engineer on the Titanic, I learned, passed away because they did not evacuate, but rather stayed on the ship and tried to keep the engines running as long as possible so that more passengers could escape.

The stories of passengers’ final moments has long been a subject of interest in literature and film. The most well-known of these Titanic inspired films is the 1997 “Titanic” movie that stars Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Comparing the movie props to the real items recovered from the Titanic, I was amazed by how truly accurate the movie was. The props were exact replicas of the items I saw salvaged from the ship, down tothe patterns on the plates and cups.

In this section of the exhibit, visitors can find the costumes of the movie’s main characters, Rose and Jack, as well as the sketch done in the movie of Winslet’s character, Rose.

My favorite part of the moviethemed section of the exhibit was getting to see the famous “heart of the ocean” necklace that Rose wore in the film. The necklace’s deep blue jewel, heart-shaped and surrounded by diamonds, is displayed on black velvet and surrounded by the Polaroids used in the movie to show Rose’s adventurous life after surviving the Titanic.

The seriousness of this tragedy is not overshadowed by the presence of movie props. To the left of the movie displays, the museum has a section of the wall dedicated to those that died from the Titanic’s sinking. It lists all the known names of the Titanic’s 1,503 victims. I learned that some of the victims that were unable to be identified at the time of the tragedy are now being named with the help of modern DNA analysis, finally bringing peace to the families of victims.

The Titanic exhibit will be on display in Mobile until April 15, 2018.