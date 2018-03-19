100-word rant: email

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It has come to my attention that perhaps I take emailing a little too seriously. However, I feel that as email is a tool for communication, it should be treated as such.

If one chooses to use it for jovial chatter amongst friends, feel free to write as desired. But, when using email for professional communication, it demands the same thought and respect other types of professional interaction.

It requires promptness, thoroughness and tact. If you have any high-ranking job, check your emails often and respond professionally. Do not procrastinate and absolutely do not belittle the person contacting you professionally.