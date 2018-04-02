Student Spotlight: Tristen Higginbotham

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Senior computer engineering and electrical engineering double major Tristen Higginbotham is one of the few women at the heart of engineering at the University of South Alabama.

Classes in science, technology, engineering and mathematics are known to be predominantly male with women earning only about 18 percent of degrees in computer and information sciences and support services according to catalyst.org.

“I have many opportunities as a woman in the STEM field; however, I do feel that I have to overcome first impressions very often,” Higginbotham said. “You aren’t given the benefit of the doubt when it comes to credibility no matter how many A’s you have on your transcript. I’ve been discouraged by it before, but I’ve learned to see it as an opportunity in itself.”

Higginbotham has not let others’ preconceptions keep her from getting involved with the community. She has been involved in clubs such as Day Zero, the School of Computing’s cyber security club.

“We focus not only on educating people on concepts and events in cybersecurity but competing as a way to develop and practice skills,” Higginbotham said. “Last year, I served as captain for our Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition team that knocked the three-time reigning national champions out of the national competition and placed fifth out of over 230 teams overall…. I am extremely proud of the dedication my fellow officers and members have to foster students’ interests in cybersecurity.”

Higginbotham also helps with research at Shelby Hall and encourages other students to participate in research if they get the chance.

“Getting involved in research has been my favorite part of my major,” Higginbotham said. “I spend a lot of time in class learning about bits and pieces of computer engineering, but it all comes together when I get in the lab. It’s also helped me figure out what parts of my field are out there without having to commit to a job. Research is the best way to figure out what you like and don’t like in your field, develop skills in the areas you’re interested in, and then show off those skills with your work.”

Higginbotham has surrounded herself with professors and students who share her interests and dedication to the field. She often draws from them for support and encouragement.

“My research mentor, Dr. Andel, has played a huge role in my college career,” Higginbotham said. “Not only is he always pushing me towards opportunities he thinks will benefit my career, he has encouraged me to find and create my own. It’s an entirely different experience working with a professor rather than for them. I feel that by having the opportunity to give input on which courses I take and projects I work on, my engineering degree is custom made by me for me!”

Although Higginbotham is passionate about what she does, she admits it can be hard work.

“Higher education can be pretty exhausting,” Higginbotham said. “You need to make sure you go into something you really love because it does come home with you no matter how hard you try to leave school at school.”

Inspired by her professors and her knack for helping others, Higginbotham plans to get her doctorate degree and hopes to one day teach others.

“I debated on going into education for a long time,” Higginbotham said. “Kids have the most creative minds and I’ve always found myself learning just as much as them when we work together. I still plan on teaching, just after graduate school!”