Jaguars sweep Appalachian State

The University of South Alabama baseball team swept Appalachian State University, in a three-game series at Stanky Field.

The Jags picked up three wins to finish off spring break thanks to a strong outing from USA’s bullpen who surrendered only one run throughout the series.

This was an important series for the Jags, who have struggled during March. They began by dropping a four-game series to then ranked No. 3 Texas Tech and went on to lose five of their next 11 games coming in to the App State series.

Offense has been a large part of the Jaguars’ struggles this month. During February, they scored 10 runs in their two losses to Auburn and Indiana. However in March, they put together 27 runs for nine losses giving them a three run per game average when losing.

This is a stark difference from their totals when winning, the Jags have scored 63 runs in the month of March when winning, giving them a seven run per game average.

This is a difference which makes itself apparent when factoring in that the Jags are 9-1 when scoring seven runs or more.

The series against App State illustrated this trend clearly with games one and three having an eight run

and five run difference respectively.

In game one, the Jags pulled off a 9-1 win thanks to a four run first inning. Senior pitcher Will Eiland also picked up a career high four strikeouts, and pitched four and a half scoreless innings to earn his first win of the season.

The Jags bucked the March trend in the first game of a doubleheader on March 31, scoring only two runs and riding a shut out performance from the Jaguar bullpen.

In the final game of the series, the Jags pitching staff posted their second shut out this month, and the offense put together a three run first inning in the 5-0 win.

“I thought we did a really nice job on the mound,” head coach Mark Calvi said about the pitching in the back-to-back shutouts. “[Tyler] Carr was okay in the first game, and (Zach) Greene was really good behind him. [Jared] Proctor with his first start – five innings and we got nine leadoff outs in the second game. That’s very important when you get your leadoff out and force them to get a couple of hits in an inning to score a run.”

The Jags’ next series should be on the road against Coastal Carolina University on April 6-9. For more information about Jaguar baseball go to the Vanguard website, thevanguardusa.com or the Vanguard Facebook @thevanguardusa.