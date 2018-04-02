South Alabama’s cricket team places No. 2 in Cricket National Championship

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

One of the world’s favorite pastimes, the sport of cricket is growing all across the world and has found another home at the University of South Alabama.

Comprised of students as well as alumni the Jaguar Cricket Club made its mark on the pitch this season having finished No. 2 in the nation at the American College Cricket National Championships which took place in Ft. Lauderdale Florida.

To get to the final match, the Jaguars defeated clubs from around the country including Yale, Harvard and Texas A&M.

Dr. Dhananjay T. Tambe, assistant professor of mechanical engineering at USA and faculty advisor for the team was very proud of how well his team developed.

“The Jag Cricket Club was an underdog, but through a series of upset victories earned total respect

for their skills, professionalism and being excellent ambassadors for the sport.

Opposition teams, organizers and the umpires all were tremendously impressed by the [club].”

The Jaguar Cricket Club also brought home a few souvenirs from the tournament. USA alumnus Muhammad Amjad received the Most Valuable Player award. Club captain and founder Neel Patel, who is majoring in business, received the award for best batsman and Sujal Patel received the best player ranking.

The club was formed to give the USA community an opportunity to expand their horizons athletically and get involved in a sport that is known all over

the world.

For those who may have played the game, the club is also there to provide players with the tools needed to strengthen their skills.

The goal is to promote, encourage and develop interest and knowledge [of cricket], according to their Facebook page.

The season may be over this year, but for those who missed out on the opportunity to join, the Jaguar Cricket Club will begin practicing in the fall semester before regional and national play begins.

According to Patel, joining is the easiest part and encourages all interested to join.

“All you need to do to join is come to practice,” Patel said. “Announcements are sent in the Daily Digest, and we practice at the batting cages in the West Mobile park which gives us the space we need.It’s also a great way to learn a new sport, and all are welcome.”

This fall, be sure to read your Daily Digest to find out about the new season and how to join a successful and exciting sports club. Check out the Jaguar Cricket Club Facebook page @South Alabama Jaguars Cricket Club for more information.