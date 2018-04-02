Saving money as a college student

When I came to college my freshman year, I did not know the first thing about saving money. I had a job, but I was never really expected to make the money to support myself financially. When it was time to start supporting myself, I noticed my balance was hitting zero a lot sooner than it had been when my parents would transfer me $50 any time I was running low.

I had two part time jobs, but somehow I was still living paycheck to paycheck. Over the past six months, I have put a lot of effort into taking control of my financial situation. The following are ten things that I have done to keep my bank account at around $500 instead of two or three fast food meals away from zero.

1. I made a budget. I always felt like a budget would mean that I could not buy the things I wanted to buy anymore. But after making a budget, I do not feel that restricted. If anything, now I feel more confident in my purchases, and know if I can afford things rather than praying my card does not get turned down at the register. I figured out the things I had to pay no matter what, put around 5 percent of my total income away for savings, and everything else is for my enjoyment. By saving a certain percentage of my income, I have a safety net for any emergency expenses. Having this safety net makes me more comfortable spending my money without fear of bottoming out from an unexpected crisis.

2. I cut back on eating out. It is so much easier to drive through somewhere, but the amount you spend on a chicken sandwich meal could be used to buy an entire rotisserie chicken from Wal-Mart. I learned how to make turkey burgers and chicken alfredo. Having those two staples always available helps me resist the temptation of just picking up fast food.

3. I got a savings app. The app I use is called Acorn. Acorn is a savings account that is separate from your normal bank account, so you aren’t tempted every time you log in. It will also take the change from every purchase you make automatically if you set it up to do so. Acorn is special because it takes your money and invests it for you, so you can actually make a little bit of money instead of it just sitting there. I’ve made about $10 in the past month.

4. I order water when I do go out to eat. This may seem like an insignificant thing, but most places charge around three dollars for a soda or tea and will only charge you for the cup, if at all, when you order a water. I have cut back on eating out significantly, but I still get fast food several times a week. The little expenses add up, so going with water saves me money.

5. I got rid of my online subscriptions. I had several subscriptions for websites and apps I was not using anymore. Cutting back on these helped me save a few dollars here and there. USA’s library also offers free access to documentaries and other educational media that could offer entertainment in a pinch.

6. I got a credit card. Now, this might not be the best choice for everyone, so if you are someone who does not think they could resist the temptation of over spending then I don’t recommend this. My credit card gives me 4 percent back on gas and 3 percent back on food purchases, as long as I pay my bill on time. This has been a great way for me to save a little extra money.

7. I only buy what is on my shopping list. This helped me cut back on impulse buying. I used to not be able to walk out the store empty handed. Now, I typically have a rule of not buying anything that I have not written down on my shopping list.

8. I pack my lunch for work. This ties into cooking at home, but remembering to pack something takes extra effort, in my opinion. I also keep frozen meals in the fridge at work incase I forget to bring my lunch.

9. I keep the AC off when it is nice outside. Opening a window not only keeps the house cool without cost, but it fills your space with fresh air. 10. I buy things I use a lot in bulk. I used to buy the smallest and cheapest pack of toilet paper I could find, but now I buy the big 20-pack. Now I only have to buy toilet paper once every few months instead of every few weeks. If you or anyone you know has membership to a warehouse store, that is a great place to buy in bulk. I buy large packs of cleaning supplies and deodorant there. Making large purchases that will last a long time is better than frequent small ones. More trips to the store equals spending more money and more impulse buying.

10. I buy things I use a lot in bulk. I used to buy the smallest and cheapest pack of toilet paper I could find, but now I buy the big 20-pack. Now I only have to buy toilet paper once every few months instead of every few weeks. If you or anyone you know has membership to a warehouse store, that is a great place to buy in bulk. I buy large packs of cleaning supplies and deodorant there. Making large purchases that will last a long time is better than frequent small ones. More trips to the store equals spending more money and more impulse buying.

Saving