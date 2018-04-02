Liquid lipstick face-off

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

I fell in love with lipstick as a sophomore in high school. One early morning, my mother pointed out that I was looking especially pale and could use some color on my face. She handed me her Wild Berry tube of CoverGirl Outlast as she drove me to school.

I painted the pink liquid over my lips and suddenly I felt more confident. I thought my eyes popped more and my smile looked brighter. I got so many compliments and felt so good that day at school that I’ve worn lipstick almost every day since.

My most recent lipstick-themed obsession is liquid lipstick. Liquid lipstick goes on wet like lip gloss, dries down matte. Matte lipsticks last much longer than regular lipsticks because they have zero shine, and become completely dry and adhere to the lips. I use it so much I’ve actually thrown my old tube lipsticks away.

One of the biggest names in liquid lipstick at the moment is Kylie Jenner. Kylie is the little sister of Kim Kardashian but she is not one to be overshadowed. Her makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics’ success has brought her personal net worth to over 40 million according to forbes. com. There has even been talk that Kylie Cosmetics is on track to be worth over a billion dollars in the next few years.

Despite the brand’s success, many people have claimed the Kylie Jenner liquid lipsticks are just Colourpop Liquid lipsticks with new packaging, and an up-charge for using Jenner’s name. Colourpop is a more affordable makeup brand whose lipsticks are $6.50 a piece, much less than Kylie’s which are $17. So, are Kylie Cosmetics lipsticks just rebranded Colourpop? I did my best to find out.

To compare these two liquid lipsticks, I found two similar colors. Posie K is a popular mauve by Kylie Cosmetics and Bumble is a nearly identical shade by Colourpop that I used for comparison.

On application, Posie K took about 10-15 seconds to fully dry down to a matte finish, where Bumble took a little over 30 seconds. When fully dry, both lipsticks had a similar matte finish. I personally felt that Kylie Cosmetics’ formula dried my lips out a little more and left them feeling more chapped after wearing it, but the application was more even than Colourpop’s.

The first comparison the lipsticks faced was my water glass test. I feel that a good quality liquid lipstick should leave little to no residue when you drink out of a glass. I am happy to report that both lipsticks failed to leave a single smudge when I took a sip from my drink.

At lunch, the lipsticks had to prove their wearability against the ultimate threat: a greasy piece of pizza. This test revealed the to be a true difference in quality between the two. While both lipsticks were broken down by the pizza grease.

Posie K fared much better than Bumble.

Bumble bled off my lips until I looked like the Joker when it mixed with the grease. It also left a neonpink stain over my lips and the surrounding area when I tried to wipe it off. I hate when lipsticks stain my lips, and I see it as a marker of lower quality ingredients.

Posie K faded evenly, and did not leave a stain when removed. My conclusion is that while some similarities exist between Kylie Cosmetics and Colourpop liquid lipsticks, it is not just the same product rebranded.

While I am sure there is an additional markup for the use of Jenner’s name, I believe that the additional expense also goes towards making a higher quality product. Both were pretty, and both are lipsticks I would wear again, but I prefer Posie K over Bumble despite the up-charge because Posie K looked better on my lips and did not leave a stain when removed.