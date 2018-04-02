100 Word Rant: You could say something

Eons ago, a former boss sexually harassed me in front of a crowd of male coworkers. In my shock, I laughed it off. Afterwards, a coworker took me aside and told me to report my boss. Fearing retaliation, I declined. “It’s your duty to prevent him from sexually harassing other women,” he said. The only thing that was worse than being sexually harassed was being told how to respond to it. He also witnessed the harassment. He could have reported it. Sexual harassment victims are not the only people who capable of speaking out against it. He could say something.