The University of South Alabama's student news site

The Vanguard

Filed under Column, Opinion, Showcase

100 Word Rant: You could say something

Shannon Lungren, Editor in ChiefApril 2, 2018Leave a Comment

Photo courtesy of Adobe STock Images

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Eons ago, a former boss sexually harassed me in front of a crowd of male coworkers. In my shock, I laughed it off. Afterwards, a coworker took me aside and told me to report my boss. Fearing retaliation, I declined. “It’s your duty to prevent him from sexually harassing other women,” he said. The only thing that was worse than being sexually harassed was being told how to respond to it. He also witnessed the harassment. He could have reported it. Sexual harassment victims are not the only people who capable of speaking out against it. He could say something.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment




Other stories filed under Column

Liquid lipstick face-off
Liquid lipstick face-off
Saving money as a college student
Saving money as a college student
Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor, The latest edition of the Vanguard headlines read “Marchers gather for women’s rights.” Intrigued, I continued to read. In high ...

Dear Debbie: Is my family materialistic?
Dear Debbie: Is my family materialistic?
It’s time for a major change
It’s time for a major change

Other stories filed under Opinion

Lollygags
Lollygags
Liquid lipstick face-off
Liquid lipstick face-off
Saving money as a college student
Saving money as a college student
Cartoon: Parking
Cartoon: Parking
100-word rant: email

It has come to my attention that perhaps I take emailing a little too seriously. However, I feel that as email is a tool for communication, it should ...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • 100 Word Rant: You could say something

    Column

    Liquid lipstick face-off

  • 100 Word Rant: You could say something

    Column

    Saving money as a college student

  • Column

    Letter to the Editor

  • 100 Word Rant: You could say something

    Column

    Dear Debbie: Is my family materialistic?

  • 100 Word Rant: You could say something

    Column

    It’s time for a major change

The University of South Alabama's student news site
100 Word Rant: You could say something