Southeast Regional Director of The Archaeology Conservancy to speak at USA Archaeology Museum

USA Archaeology Museum, Contributing WriterApril 2, 2018

Jessica Crawford is the southeast regional director for The Archaeological Conservancy.

Courtesy of Jessica Crawford

The University of South Alabama Archaeology Museum announces Jessica Crawford, southeast regional director for The Archaeological Conservancy, will deliver a free lecture, “Alabama, the Southeast and Beyond: A Tour of Archaeological Sites Preserved by The Archaeological Conservancy.”  The lecture is scheduled to take place at the USA Archaeology Museum on April 5 at 6 p.m.

The Archaeological Conservancy is a nationwide, non-profit organization dedicated to identifying and preserving the country’s most significant archaeological sites, according to their website.

“This talk presents an excellent opportunity to for the community to learn about local history and prehistory,” Candice Cravins, USA Archaeology Museum education curator, said.

The Archaeological Conservancy has preserved nine sites in five states across the southeastern United States.  In Alabama, they have worked in the Old Mobile and Samuel Sites, according to their website.

The Old Mobile Site was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976 and deemed eligible for designation as a National Historic Landmark by the Secretary of the Interior in 2001, according to the National Parks Service website.  

“The Archaeological Conservancy holds two preservation easements over portions of the Old Mobile site — one donated by DuPont de Nemours on the middle of the townsite, and another donated by Mobile County (which now owns the original Courtaulds portion) on the northern section of the townsite,” The Digital Archaeological Record’s website stated.

The Samuel Site is on a peninsula formed by the Coosa and Tallapoosa rivers and has hosted many cultures over 7,000 years up until the 19th century remnants of Ft. Jackson Town, according to The Archaeological Conservancy website.  

“I’m so grateful to USA and The Archaeological Conservancy for this opportunity to enrich my education,” Freshman USA Biology major Kelci Marable said. “I’m excited to learn more about these sites!”

 

Southeast Regional Director of The Archaeology Conservancy to speak at USA Archaeology Museum