Grilled cheese sandwiches will be sold to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House.

University of South Alabama students are scheduled to gather to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day by selling grilled cheese sandwiches to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House of Mobile on April 12 in the Student Center Mall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ronald McDonald House provides home environment to families with seriously ill and injured children being treated at local hospitals, according to rmchmobile.org

National Grilled Cheese Day is an unofficial U.S. holiday that celebrates the combination of bread and cheese seared on a hot skillet, and then served for others to enjoy, according to NationalDayCalender. com.

Event Co-Coordinator Sara Thomas stated that the celebration is part of an Strategic Event Management class taught by Nadia Bush in the department of communication.

As far as the group is aware, this is the first time USA has celebrated National Grilled Cheese Day.

“Each year the class breaks into smaller sections to plan and implement a variety of events,” Thomas stated.

“In this year’s class the groups are planning the National Grilled Cheese Day Cheese Sandwich Day event, a bingo night, a Strategic Communication Day, and an event called Cold Ones for Cajones. The class gains valuable experience in planning events. I would guess most students in the class have never planned an event from an idea all the way to completion before.”

The group also plans to collect donations, In addition to selling grilled cheese sandwiches.

“We will be selling grilled cheese for 50 cents and will have a photo booth and music….” McCraney stated. “We wanted to have something where students could come enjoy grilled cheese and have a little silly fun.”